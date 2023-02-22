Two Alabama women have been convicted of feeding and trapping stray cats. (Getty)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a — flying cat?

Rock Cats Rescue is an organization that helps rescue and foster homeless cats as well as works with animal shelters on clicker training programs “to increase adoption and retention rates.” Now, the organization is putting its feline friends on full display with the Amazing Acro-cats, an acrobatic cat show traveling across Texas.

The Amazing Acro-cats will perform in Austin at the Dougherty Arts Center April 10-14. Rock Cats Rescue officials said a portion of proceeds raised through ticket sales will be donated to the group’s local rescue partner, Street Cat Rescue.

A volunteer sign-up sheet will be available for those interested in helping with the events. More information about tickets and event information is available online.