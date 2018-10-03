ACL: What you can and can't bring this year

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Security line at Austin City Limits (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Are you wondering if your bag is too big for entry into Zilker Park for Austin City Limits 2018? Or perhaps you're hoping to get away with an umbrella (Hint: they're not allowed) for a possibly rainy first weekend?

ACL Fest has released a list of allowed and banned items for this year's music festival. You can help keep the lines moving quickly by leaving large bags at home and going through the "no bag" line at the park entrance, the festival said.

On the festival's website, a special note is made that no smoking of any kind is allowed in Zilker Park.

Allowed items

Bags will be restricted to small purses, totes and drawstring bags only. Bag size may not exceed 14” x 11” x 5” (35cm x 28cm x 12cm), or 30 linear inches (75cm) in total, and must have no more than one singular pocket or opening. Backpacks and bags with multiple pockets are prohibited. Hydration packs are allowed but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir. Security may make bag policy exceptions at the Family Friendly Entrance (to the right of the Barton Springs East entrance, closes at 7pm) for parents of babies and toddlers with diaper bags, breastfeeding mothers and those with documented medical needs.

Binoculars

Blankets, Sheets, Towels

Strollers

Cameras (basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras) without detachable lenses and other accessories (monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed)

GoPro cameras without accessories

Portable/collapsible chair (Individual seat only; no double wide or connecting chairs)

Sunscreen lotion (no aerosol containers)

Bug Repellant (no aerosol containers)

Empty hydration packs

Empty Water bottles (plastic or aluminum). For CamelBak type water bottle the max size is 36 oz

External Battery Chargers

Totems, rage sticks and flags under 12 ft. tall are allowed for way-finding among friends. Items that are deemed by Festival organizers to be unsafe, inappropriate, offensive or are being used for purposes other than intended are prohibited and may be confiscated on site

Prescription Medicine Requirements: Anyone needing prescription medicine at the festival must present the pharmacy-labeled container which states the prescription, dosage, and patient name to our medical staff at each entrance gate. Patrons are only allowed a sufficient supply of the prescribed medication for that day. Medicines needing to be inhaled or smoked are prohibited unless in a prescribed inhaler. Over the counter medications are allowed in a sufficient supply for the day. Bottle contents will be verified by medical personnel at the entry gates.



Prohibited items