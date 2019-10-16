ACL phone theft victims receive suspicious messages on new devices

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have issued a warning after people who had their phones stolen at ACL received suspicious messages on their new devices.

It is feared that scammers are specifically targeting those whose devices were stolen at the music festival, which took place over the last two weekends.

The theft victims have received messages on their new phones, according to APD, which are possible phishing attempts for their Apple ID and password.

Police said that if the details are sent, they would presumably be used to unlock the stolen phone.

It is not yet clear where the messages are coming from, APD said.

“Be suspicious anytime you get a text message requesting personally identifying information from an unknown source,” police said in a statement. “Verify the sender before sharing password or credit card information.”