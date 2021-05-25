ACL Music Fest one-day tickets go on sale Tuesday with daily lineups revealed

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 5: George Strait performs onstage at the “37th Annual CMA Awards” at the Grand Ole Opry House November 5, 2003 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Single-day tickets to the Austin City Limits Music Festival go on sale Tuesday at noon. The festival will also announce at 10 a.m. the lineup of performers by day.

Headliners for both weekends of the festival include George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus.

The 2021 #ACLFest Lineup is here! ✨ Check out who’s playing our 20th Anniversary and score your tickets TODAY at 12pm CT. https://t.co/anCY972LIT pic.twitter.com/uGwvKjG1yq — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 20, 2021

Three-day wristbands for both weekends of ACL Fest sold out on the very first day in less than three hours. Depending in the lineups by day, the single-day tickets are also expected to sell out fast.

“After an incredibly challenging year for the Austin community, artists, crews and the music industry in general, today’s sell out is a resounding message that fans are ready to gather safely and to see live music again,” said Amy Corbin, a promoter for festival owner C3 Presents.

20th anniversary? Not so fast…

ACL Fest is calling this its 20th anniversary, but technically that’s not the case.

The first ACL Music Fest was in 2002. The 20th anniversary of that show will be next year in 2022. That inaugural festival was a two-day event with five stages and 67 bands and was headlined by Ryan Adams, Pat Green and Wilco, and featured a very young Gary Clark Jr.

This year would have been the 20th ACL Music Festival, which is likely what festival organizers are still celebrating. But due to last year’s festival being canceled by the pandemic, this also is not the 20th ACL Music Fest — it’s the 19th.