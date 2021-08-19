ACL Fest to require proof of negative COVID-19 test or vaccination to attend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — ACL Fest organizers will require attendees have proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination to enter this year.
Organizers made the announcement via Twitter at 10 a.m. Thursday. The first weekend of the music festival is scheduled for Oct. 1-3, and the second is Oct. 8-10.
The proof of a negative COVID-19 test must be a printed copy obtained within 72 hours, so three days, prior to the date of attendance. Those who are fully vaccinated can show proof of that in lieu of a negative test result.
Organizers said they will release more information related to masks closer to the event.