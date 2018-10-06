Austin

ACL delayed opening gates to the festival due to weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Austin City Limits delayed opening the gates to the music festival due to threats of stormy weather Saturday.

The music festival tweeted this morning that ACL-goers had to wait for the gates to open a bit later due to weather. 

 

The fest tweeted an update saying the gates would finally open at 11:45 a.m. and shows would begin and noon. They do advise to be prepared for weather changes later in the after noon.

