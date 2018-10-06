ACL delayed opening gates to the festival due to weather
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Austin City Limits delayed opening the gates to the music festival due to threats of stormy weather Saturday.
The music festival tweeted this morning that ACL-goers had to wait for the gates to open a bit later due to weather.
Due to an approaching storm, opening of #ACLFest gates will be delayed this morning. Please stay tuned. We will open gates as soon as possible.— ACL Festival (@aclfestival) October 6, 2018
The fest tweeted an update saying the gates would finally open at 11:45 a.m. and shows would begin and noon. They do advise to be prepared for weather changes later in the after noon.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
