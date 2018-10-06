Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved A crowd gathers at Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival last year. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved A crowd gathers at Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival last year. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Austin City Limits delayed opening the gates to the music festival due to threats of stormy weather Saturday.

The music festival tweeted this morning that ACL-goers had to wait for the gates to open a bit later due to weather.

Due to an approaching storm, opening of #ACLFest gates will be delayed this morning. Please stay tuned. We will open gates as soon as possible. — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) October 6, 2018

The fest tweeted an update saying the gates would finally open at 11:45 a.m. and shows would begin and noon. They do advise to be prepared for weather changes later in the after noon.