ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N’ Roses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After weeks of teasing the lineup on social media, the 2019 Austin City Limits music festival lineup has finally been announced.

Big names include Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Mumford & Sons, Guns N’ Roses, The Cure and Billie Eilish, among others.

Tell your #ACLFest family, the 2019 Lineup is here! Check out who’s taking-over Zilker Park this October and grab your 3-Day Tickets TODAY at 12pm CT. https://t.co/AZls90wOA3 pic.twitter.com/K6navaa3Pu— ACL Festival (@aclfestival) April 30, 2019

For weeks, festival organizers have teased fans with cryptic clues posted on social media. They’ve been giving fans a chance to guess the artists who may be performing. Guesses include 21 Savage and Griz among others.

The music festival, which is in its 17th year, will be held from Oct. 4 to Oct. 13 at Zilker Park and tickets are on sale now that the lineup has been announced.

Ticket prices range from:

Ticket type Price 3-day General Admission $260 3-day GA+ $500 3-day VIP $1,200 3-day Platinum $3,600 1-day General Admission $105 1-day GA+ $175 1-day VIP $495 1-day Platinum $2,000

There were also American Express presale passes being sold ahead of the lineup release, ranging from $495 AMEX 1-Day VIP pass to the $3,600 AMEX 3-Day Platinum pass.

ACL organizers are also giving away four 3-Day VIP tickets for the first weekend of the festival that would include complimentary meals, private bars, access to the shaded viewing deck and a Vrbo home to stay for four days. You can sign up for the giveaway on their website.

Last year, big names at the festival included Paul McCartney, Metallica, Travis Scott, Arctic Monkeys, Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monae and more.

Economic Impact of the festival

Mayor Steve Adler revealed the 2018 economic impact report of the ACL Monday.

— Last year, the festival raked in $264.4 million for Austin’s economy which is the equivalent of 3,000 full-time jobs.

— That means there was a $10 million increase over the previous year.

— Since 2006, ACL Fest has generated nearly $2 billion for the Austin economy which is the equivalent of creating or retaining 21,500 jobs for Austin residents.