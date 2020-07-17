Accused of killing pregnant sister, former UTSA football player pleads not guilty by insanity

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A former University of Texas-San Antonio football player accused of stabbing and killing his pregnant sister in Pflugerville last December has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the case.

Michael Egwuagu was arrested and charged with murder after officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 16000 block of Vescovo Lane on Dec. 27, 2019. That area is east of Lake Pflugerville. Chioma Jennifer Ebichi, 32, was found dead at the scene with more than a dozen stab wounds, according to her autopsy. It also showed she was in the first trimester of her pregnancy.

According to the 390th District Court in Travis County, Egwuagu reached an agreement in his case to plea not guilty by reason of insanity, which he did.

Police found Egwuagu naked near her home with blood on him and a bloody knife nearby, according to an affidavit. That affidavit also said Ebichi had called a family member about Egwuagu having a crisis before the stabbing took place.

Ebichi was a Seton Medical Center nurse and left behind a husband and two daughters.

A University of Texas at San Antonio athletics spokesperson told KXAN last year that Egwuagu played football at the school from 2013 to 2016. Before that, he played at John B. Connally High School in Pflugerville.