AUSTIN (KXAN) – Accenture intends to lay off 351 Austin employees from its Domain office before the end of the year, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, earlier this week.

The Ireland-headquartered professional services giant has laid off hundreds of Austin employees already in 2023.

A letter made public in May revealed the company would lay off 549 Austin employees also working at the office in The Domain. In June, another wave of layoffs was revealed to affect over 200 workers at a Williamson County Accenture office.

The new layoffs are expected to be permanent and are due to a change in client contract requirements, according to Austin Business Journal reporting.