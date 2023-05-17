AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Professional services giant Accenture PLC is laying off hundreds of Austin employees working at a facility in The Domain leased by social media giant Facebook — which itself has cut hundreds of jobs in Austin in recent months.

Accenture, an Ireland-based giant that works works with other large tech companies, is planning to lay off up to 549 employees in the coming months, it disclosed in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act letter sent to the Texas Workforce Commission last month.

The letter, made public May 17, said the decision affects employees at 11800 Alterra Parkway, otherwise known as Domain 12. Facebook reportedly leased the entire 17-story building in 2018.