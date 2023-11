AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Community College said it would close Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

According to ACC, registration for the spring semester remains open. The school asks students to register early before classes fill up.

The ACC spring semester begins Jan. 16. The school said it offers multiple classroom formats for all schedules.

ACC staff will be available during regular hours, the college said, to help students plan, register, and pay/set up a payment plan for spring classes.