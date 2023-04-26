AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College is expanding its cybersecurity training capabilities by adding a new training center to its Rio Grande campus downtown.

Congressman Lloyd Doggett helped secure nearly $1.5 million in federal funding for the project.

“We all know the danger of thieves taking stuff from our personal accounts or even at the gas station, and there’s a real danger of hackers who are trying to steal our democracy through misinformation,” Doggett said. “So this is to provide the skilled workforce that we need here in Central Texas and beyond, to address the cybersecurity threat.”

Once the center is up and running, it’s expected to help about 200 students a year get cybersecurity training.

ACC has a specialization for cybersecurity within its Computer Science and Information Technology associate’s degree program.

Doggett said the addition of the center is a “cutting-edge move” by ACC to fill what he said is a growing need for cybersecurity workers.

Cybersecurity at a national level

Last month, the Biden administration released its national cybersecurity strategy, which outlined several key pillars it will focus on, including defending critical infrastructure from cyberattacks, disrupting and dismantling cyber criminals, and forging international partnerships, The Hill reported.

“Our rapidly evolving world demands a more intentional, more coordinated, and more well-resourced approach to cyber defense,” the report said.

The Hill reported that last year, Congress introduced and passed a number or bipartisan cyber bills aimed at protecting critical infrastructure.