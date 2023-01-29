AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Community College District was ranked in the top 10 community colleges in Texas, according to a report.

“As a nationally recognized community college, ACC has 11 campuses and offers over 100 programs of study—annually serving more than 70,000 students,” the report said.

ACC said it was selected after more than 3,000 community colleges were researched based on academic quality, graduation rate, cost and return on investment and student resources.

According to the report, ACC was selected as the best for city learning.

“If you’re looking for a great school in a fun city, ACC wins on both points,” the report said about ACC.

In its ranking evaluation of the college, ACC received an intelligence score of over 96 points on a scale of 0 to 100. The scoring system looked at tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, reputation and resources provided for online students.

“ACC has been committed to serving as the top workforce trainer for fifty years. We couldn’t do this without everyone working together,” says ACC Chancellor Dr. Richard Rhodes. “The college remains at the forefront of higher education. We are honored to add this award to all the ACC achievements. It proves we are honoring our commitment to closing equity gaps and serving our community.”

On Thursday, ACC said it remains committed to closing equity and workforce gaps.

The college said it has been recognized for having: