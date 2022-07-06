AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College District proposed a plan to increase their employees’ salaries for the 2023 fiscal year Wednesday. It said the plan was meant to help their employees with the rising living costs in Austin.

The proposal came soon after ACC staff members urged the board of trustees to increase their pay at a board meeting in June.

While some staff members were hoping for at least a 10% increase for everyone, the new budget will give at least half of the employees a 7.5% increase or more.

ACC employees could see an increase in pay ranging from 5% to 15% depending on their current salary, according to a release.

Below is a breakdown of what an ACC employee’s salary increase would look like in relation to their current salary:

Under $500,000/year = 10%-15% increase

$50,000 – $99,999/year = 10%-5% increase

$100,000/year = 5% increase

Minimum wage will move from $15.66/hour to $18/hour

If this plan is approved, the lowest-paid employees would see the highest pay increase.

“ACC employees are being hit by inflation. We want to do what we can to hold on to our talented faculty and staff and help offset rising costs and alleviate the burdens of recent inflation,” ACC chancellor Dr. Richard Rhodes said.

The proposal is expected to be approved in the next budget meeting Aug. 1.