AUSTIN (KXAN) — A shelter-in-place order was lifted for the Austin Community College Northridge Campus.

The campus issued the order at 8:50 a.m. amid reports of a possible armed person nearby. Police investigated the reports and issued an all-clear.

The shelter-in-place was lifted at 10:20 a.m., and the campus returned to normal operations.

The campus is located at 11928 Stonehollow Dr.