ACC, No-Comply strike new lease agreement while skate shop looks for new home

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College and No-Comply Skateshop came to a new lease agreement Friday, keeping the store open while owners look for a new place.

Since 2014, No-Comply had been on a month-to-month lease for its location in the building owned by ACC, and now with the college wanting to expand its parking garage in the area, the shop’s future was up in the air until the new agreement was struck.

ACC asked the City of Austin to pause the application for demolition of the building No-Comply is in. ACC said it’s going to work with Bingham and other stakeholders in the business to “find a long-term solution.” ACC bought the building in 2009.

“I am excited to announce that ACC has committed to extending our lease here until we find a new space,” said Elias Bingham, owner of No-Comply. “ACC is not only giving us time to find a new home, but they are also committed to helping us find the right place, and working with us on collaborative efforts moving forward. I look forward to our continued work to see what we can accomplish together for our community.”

One potential solution, the college said in a press release, is to put No-Comply in another storefront in a different building owned by the college. With the new agreement, both sides have time to figure out the logistics of a move.

Neil Vickers, ACC’s vice president of finance and administration, said he hopes this is an “opportunity for a lasting partnership” with the store.

“Our goal is to help No-Comply, and there are a lot of options we can look into,” Vickers said. “Extending the lease for No-Comply gives us all the time we need to do things right

The college also asked the City Historic Commission to pull its discussion of the building at its meeting Monday and postpone any decision it makes.