ACC gives students option for pass, no pass grades; extends closure to May 31

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College extended its closure due to COVID-19 until May 31, and students can convert grades to pass/no-pass in the current semester, Dr. Richard Rhodes, ACC president and CEO, said Wednesday.

ACC moved to online-only classes March 30, and all face-to-face services are suspended.

“We are facing unprecedented times that ask us to be flexible and understanding,” Dr. Rhodes said. “There are many students who are concerned about this transition, and we’re listening.”

The pass/no-pass grade conversion puts the onus on students to request an A, B or C letter grade be converted to a pass grade, and a D or F grade can be converted to a no-pass grade.

Students can request the change after they receive their spring semester grades, and the deadline to make a request is May 29.

A pass grade will count toward credits earned for students, but it will not count toward the students’ grade point averages. No-pass grades also won’t count against GPAs. There are no limit on how many classes students can convert grades in.

All academic transcripts will note the pass/no-pass grades for the spring semester are because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students are encouraged to set up a virtual meeting with their academic advisers to go over what is best for their specific situation.

The University of Texas announced last week its students would also be able to take spring semester classes as pass/fail.