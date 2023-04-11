AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Community College District (ACC) celebrated its grand reopening of the ACC Latin American Cultural Center (LACC), according to a news release from ACC.

The center, also known as El Centro, provides a safe, inclusive space for students to explore and celebrate their cultural heritage, the release said.

The center temporarily closed to move to a larger space at the ACC Riverside Campus, the release said. The new space includes a library with a rare book collection, a film screening space and a common area for gatherings.

Austin Community College celebrated the reopening of its Latin American Cultural Center Tuesday at the ACC Riverside campus./ Jala Washington KXAN

The LACC is one of three unique cultural centers at the college, the release said. Furthermore, it was created to provide a space for students, employees and the community to gather and increase their understanding of culture, history and contributions of Latin Americans, according to ACC. The center offers mentoring, training and activities to support ACC students along their academic journey the release said.

“As a community college, we feel a duty to find new ways to reach and engage our students. The Latin American Cultural Center helps us provide a space where students can connect, embrace their cultural background and build a sense of community on campus,” ACC Chancellor Dr. Richard Rhodes said. “Our mission is to close equity gaps and create a diverse and inclusive community. Cultural centers like the LACC help to build bridges among communities and promote a more harmonious and equitable society.”

A new mural unveiled during the ceremony Tuesday showed Latina women on their first day of class. According to ACC, the mural was created by Carmen Rangel, a former ACC student.

Rangel is a local artist who has painted several prominent murals, which can be found on the underpass on North Lamar Boulevard near West Fifth Street, the Tacorrido on Riverside Drive and Juan in a Million on Cesar Chavez Street, the release said.

“Being a minority who grew up in Austin and seeing all the change, it is really important to highlight other people who aren’t normally highlighted and people that look like me,” Rangel said in the news release. “As a first-generation Mexican-American, I wanted to create a piece that was inclusive and inspiring to a lot of us.”