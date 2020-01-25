Abused dog needs a loving home after being abandoned and left for dead

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meet Rizzo, a sweet pitbull mix who has had some rough times but is being given a second chance at life.

Four-year-old Rizzo was abused by her former owners, but thanks to the kindness of a stranger she’s now safe at Austin Pets Alive! and is ready to find her forever home.

According to APA!, in recent months Rizzo has been cared for by a woman named Roz, after Rizzo turned up at her workplace in Robstown, near Corpus Christi.

Rizzo would walk there to see Roz every day – one day, she had been hit over the head with a wooden plank.

“She’s the sweetest girl. I feed her, give her antibiotics when she’s hurt, and flea treatment,” Roz said.

APA! said that Rizzo’s previous owners, who have now been arrested, abandoned her and left her to die.

Roz called various animal shelters, but said that none would take Rizzo due to her being a black pit mix.

However, APA! stepped up and are now hoping to unite Rizzo with a loving foster home.

The shelter says that she has not lost her sweet nature or trust in humans, despite what happened to her.

If you’re interested in giving a home to Rizzo or any of APA!’s other animals, click here.