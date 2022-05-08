AUSTIN (KXAN) — Protesters gathered at the Texas Capitol Saturday calling for abortion access to remain a federally protected right in the United States.

The protests followed a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court Politico reported Monday that showed an intent to overturn Roe v. Wade, a nearly 50-year-old Supreme Court decision that solidified the right to abortion access under the 14th Amendment’s “right to privacy” clause.

Saturday’s crowd, organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation along with the Communist Party USA, told KXAN they’re working to keep the fight alive following the leaked document. A full decision from the Supreme Court isn’t expected until June.

“It’s so important that we’re not alone,” protest organizer Izzy Miller told KXAN. “Only mass struggle can change the way things are. They tell us ‘The Supreme Court isn’t political, isn’t changing,’ but it absolutely is, and it absolutely has had its opinion changed by mass protests before and it can happen again.”

Protesters gathered at the Texas Capitol Saturday calling for abortion access to remain a federally protected right in the United States. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

One anti-abortion protester told KXAN he wanted to help represent alternative perspectives held in Austin when it comes to abortion access.

“I’m just representing the counter opinion to the pro-choice people out here today,” said Owen Shroyer, an anti-abortion protester. “I think that this voice needs to be represented in Texas, and Austin specifically.”