ABJ: Southwest Airlines ramps up investment at Austin airport with new, returning flights

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — A flurry of announcements have been made over the last few months about new flights to and from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport — and it’s not over yet.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announced March 25 it is adding seven nonstop flights in the coming months to its lineup at ABIA: six new and one returning service. Southwest is the dominant carrier at ABIA, and airline officials said demand is rising for both corporate and personal travel as more people become fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

Starting June 6, Southwest will begin daily connections to Salt Lake City, Utah, and Miami plus, weekend service to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, according to the announcement. Nonstop flights will also be available Sunday through Friday to Santa Ana, California; Burbank, California; and Minneapolis. Flights to Sacramento, California, will also return to ABIA in May.

