ABJ: Several local owners bid on bankrupt Tex-Mex chain Trudy’s

The Trudy’s Tex-Mex location on Burnet Road in Austin (KXAN)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Several local restaurant owners made a bid on the bankrupt, Tex-Mex chain Trudy’s before the July 17 deadline — including the owners of El Arroyo and Steiner Ranch Steakhouse, according to the Austin Business Journal.

The auction for Trudy’s will be held by phone on July 23.

The Trudy’s Tex-Mex restaurant chain has four restaurants in Austin: Trudy’s North Star on Burnet Road, Trudy’s South Star on Little Texas Lane, Trudy’s Texas Star near the University of Texas campus and South Congress Cafe.

The popular restaurant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January.

