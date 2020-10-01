ABJ: Rezoning approved that could result in water park, much more around Circuit of The Americas

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The way is now clear for a massive, mixed-use development at Circuit of the Americas.

Austin City Council approved Oct. 1 a massive rezoning for the 1,155-acre site in Southeast Austin. The request was years in the making for COTA, which has been planning a bigger tourist magnet near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport since at least 2018.

Already in the pipeline are an 11-story hotel, a water park and a children’s amusement park, COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein said ahead of the Council vote.

