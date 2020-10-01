ABJ: Rezoning approved that could result in water park, much more around Circuit of The Americas

Austin

by: Kathryn Hardison/Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:
COTA's tower lit blue to support essential workers (Circuit of the Americas Photo)

COTA’s tower lit blue to support essential workers (Circuit of the Americas Photo)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The way is now clear for a massive, mixed-use development at Circuit of the Americas.

Austin City Council approved Oct. 1 a massive rezoning for the 1,155-acre site in Southeast Austin. The request was years in the making for COTA, which has been planning a bigger tourist magnet near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport since at least 2018.

Already in the pipeline are an 11-story hotel, a water park and a children’s amusement park, COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein said ahead of the Council vote.

You can read the full story from Austin Business Journal online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss