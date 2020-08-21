ABJ: More apartments are being built in Austin metro than most anywhere else in the U.S., report says

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Austin metro is one of only seven in the country expected to build more apartments in 2020 than it did last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from RentCafe.

The five-county area is also ranked fifth in the country for new apartment construction as 9,342 units are expected to be built by the end of 2020, according to the report, which uses apartment data provided by RentCafe sister company Yardi Matrix.

“The popular Texas metropolitan area saw an increase of 62,000 residents from 2018 to 2019,” the report states. “In response to the high demand, Austin metro has been an active scene for new construction in the past five years, having completed over 50,000 new apartments since 2016.”

