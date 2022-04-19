AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal/KXAN) — As headlines swirl over Elon Musk’s efforts to buy Twitter Inc. or Tesla Inc.’s “Cyber Rodeo” grand opening party in Austin, another one of his companies is beginning to ramp up its presence working in Central Texas.

In recent weeks, details about Musk’s Pflugerville-based tunneling startup, The Boring Company, have been popping up in the public sector, including efforts to build out its site in Bastrop County, east of Austin. The company is also eyeing an alternative transportation plan in San Antonio that would yield a series of tunnels that would extend from the San Antonio International Airport and the city center.

Now, the company is getting involved in talks with both the cities of Austin and nearby Kyle, the latter of which will consider entering an agreement for preliminary engineering for a pedestrian tunnel that would connect the Plum Creek subdivision to the $90 million, 39-acre second phase of the Kyle Crossing mixed-use development that is expected to bring destination dining and retail to the suburb south of Austin.

Last week, KXAN reported that City of Austin staff met with representatives from Elon Musk’s The Boring Company, the Las Vegas Convention Center and Clark County, Nevada development to talk about underground mobility infrastructure.

