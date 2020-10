FILE – In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Tesla Inc. executives are confident about their ambitious plan to open a factory in far east Austin next year.

On a third-quarter earnings call Oct. 21, CEO Elon Musk confirmed the company plans to open its Texas gigafactory next year, and he said he anticipates the company will start delivering its Model Y cars in Austin and at another plant under construction in Berlin, Germany, by the end of 2021.