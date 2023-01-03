AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The electric vehicle subscription company Autonomy is now offering its services in Austin, giving Central Texans another option to get behind the wheel of the new technology.

Working with Tesla products, the Santa Monica-based company currently offers both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y for monthly leasing, bringing another online subscription model to the motor vehicle industry with an emphasis on electric vehicles.

Autonomy aims to take advantage of the untapped market between the three-year lease term and the traditional rental market and provides an opportunity to “EV skeptics” who have the opportunity to live with a vehicle for a month without having to commit to a purchase.

Those who sign on with Autonomy will have their vehicle of choice available to them in a matter of weeks, ready for delivery or pickup. It began offering its services to Texas drivers on Dec. 14.