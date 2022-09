AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Intracorp Texas is garnering support for a density bonus that could help it build a 65-story tower in downtown Austin.

The Austin Planning Commission last week gave a stamp of approval to the plan, which still needs City Council approval.

The request includes a unique offer from the developer to relocate and renovate a historic building that sits where the skyscraper is set to rise.

