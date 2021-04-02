ABJ: Could SpaceX move in next to the new Tesla gigafactory? Sources say it’s possible

Austin

by: Kathryn Hardison, Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:
Construction at Tesla facility in Travis County Dec. 10 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Construction at Tesla facility in Travis County Dec. 10 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Elon Musk could be planning another facility across the toll road from the Tesla Inc. gigafactory rising in eastern Travis County. But instead of making more room for his electric car company, multiple sources told Austin Business Journal that land has been set aside for his space exploration company, SpaceX.

It’s no secret that Musk wants to locate some operations for Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, in Austin — job postings in early March sought someone to oversee construction of a manufacturing facility in the region. But Musk, the company’s CEO, has not publicly said where such a facility would land in Central Texas.

Representatives for Tesla and SpaceX did not immediately return requests for comment.

No permits have been filed yet with the city of Austin for commercial work on the site on the southwest side of State Highway 130, a short distance from the quickly developing Tesla factory, and it’s still possible the company’s plans could change. But Musk’s land holdings and recent site work suggest something could soon rise there.

To read the rest of the story, go to the Austin Business Journal’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss