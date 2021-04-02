ABJ: Could SpaceX move in next to the new Tesla gigafactory? Sources say it’s possible

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Elon Musk could be planning another facility across the toll road from the Tesla Inc. gigafactory rising in eastern Travis County. But instead of making more room for his electric car company, multiple sources told Austin Business Journal that land has been set aside for his space exploration company, SpaceX.

It’s no secret that Musk wants to locate some operations for Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX, in Austin — job postings in early March sought someone to oversee construction of a manufacturing facility in the region. But Musk, the company’s CEO, has not publicly said where such a facility would land in Central Texas.

Representatives for Tesla and SpaceX did not immediately return requests for comment.

No permits have been filed yet with the city of Austin for commercial work on the site on the southwest side of State Highway 130, a short distance from the quickly developing Tesla factory, and it’s still possible the company’s plans could change. But Musk’s land holdings and recent site work suggest something could soon rise there.

