AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Kroger Co. debuted its grocery delivery service in Austin about a year ago. The nation’s largest traditional supermarket chain has grown to reach 90 ZIP codes and aims to capture more market share and mindshare in the Texas capital.

The expansion put Kroger (NYSE: KR) in a competitive grocery market: the Austin metro is home to about 40 locations — and counting — of H-E-B LP, seven of Whole Foods Market Inc., five of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., plus additional smaller chains and boutique stores.

But Austin’s fast-growing economy and population enticed Kroger to make the push. The Cincinnati-based company wants to serve customers with fresh produce, convenience and affordable prices, said April Martin, head of e-commerce corporate affairs and communications. Plus, it already has plenty of experience in Texas, with about 40 stores across the Houston and Dallas areas, according to a Google Maps search.

