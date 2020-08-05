ABJ: Austin ranked least affordable US city for minimum-wage workers

Austin

by: Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:

Move.org’s graphic on the most liveable and least livable cities for workers on minimum wage.

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — When it comes to the most livable cities for minimum-wage workers, Austin is the worst in the U.S., according to a new study.

With the state’s minimum wage set at $7.25 per hour and monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment at $1,177, Salt Lake City-based Move.org points out that minimum wage workers in Austin need to work 37 hours each week just to cut a rent check.

Following Austin, the least-livable cities in the U.S. for minimum-wage workers were Plano, Texas; Virginia Beach, Virginia; San Francisco; and Jersey City, New Jersey. The most livable cites are Bakersfield, California; Tucson; Fresno, California; Toledo, Ohio; and Minneapolis, according to Move.org.

You can read the rest of the story on the Austin Business Journal’s website.

