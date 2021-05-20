ABJ: Austin-area housing inventory inches up while prices skyrocket

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Austin-area housing market remains hot, but there are signs that supply is starting to catching up a bit with demand.

It’s too early to tell if this is a trend or an aberration, but monthly housing inventory actually inched away from zero in April, according to the latest figures from Austin Board of Realtors, released May 18.

Metro Austin’s monthly housing inventory was at 0.5 months in April. While that’s down 1.5 months year-over-year, it was up from 0.4 months in January, February and March. It’s still far from what experts call healthy, which would be closer to six months of housing inventory.