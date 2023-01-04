AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — An architecture firm with an Austin presence is expanding.

New Hampshire-based Market Square Architects PLLC — which has a second office on Bee Cave Road in Austin — merged with Nashville-founded and St. Louis-based Aesh Design Architects. The combined company will be known as Market Square Architects and be led by MSA founders and partners Adam Wagner and Robert Harbeson. In 2018, the firm expanded into the Austin market with a similar merger to a long-standing local architecture firm.

With the merger, Aesh will undergo a name change to become Aesh Design, a Division of Market Square Architects PLLC. Aesh co-founder Patrick Weber will serve as director.

“Our relationship with Patrick Weber of Aesh Design is strong from years of knowing each other professionally and working together on several collaborations over the last two years,” Wagner stated. “We are looking forward to now working together as a single entity. Patrick brings 20 years of skill and experience to the table, as well as a talented team of project managers and coordinators. We are confident that the combined team will be greater than a sum of its parts.”