AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rosa Jimenez said she couldn't sleep last night. Around two or three o'clock in the morning, she had a thought.

"Maybe I need to go for a walk?" she said. "You know, I don't know this place, but that's what I wanted to do… I want to get to know this place and just live day by day. I feel like every day is a new day, and I want to enjoy it."