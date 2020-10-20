ABJ: 30-story tower underway in West Campus with affordable housing component

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Construction on the tallest tower yet in West Campus is underway.

Austin-based Lincoln Ventures is developing a 30-story student housing complex called Waterloo at 2400 Seton Avenue near the University of Texas at Austin. The development team is participating in one of the city’s density bonus programs to build taller at the site in exchange for adding affordable housing units to the project.

Waterloo, located in the University Neighborhood Overlay District, will be the tallest in the neighborhood at 300 feet.