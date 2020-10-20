ABJ: 30-story tower underway in West Campus with affordable housing component

Austin

by: Kathryn Hardison, Austin Business Journal

Posted: / Updated:
west campus_577769

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Construction on the tallest tower yet in West Campus is underway.

Austin-based Lincoln Ventures is developing a 30-story student housing complex called Waterloo at 2400 Seton Avenue near the University of Texas at Austin. The development team is participating in one of the city’s density bonus programs to build taller at the site in exchange for adding affordable housing units to the project.

Waterloo, located in the University Neighborhood Overlay District, will be the tallest in the neighborhood at 300 feet.

Read the full story on the Austin Business Journal website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss