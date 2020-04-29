ABIA supports local artists through online music festival

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is hosting the JetStream Music Festival next month to help support artists during COVID-19 closures.

Twenty-three airports will be participating on May 6, and the festival starts at 5 p.m. Hosted by Latin-folk singer Gina Chavez, the lineup totes a range of acts representing the unique music culture of each city.

“Austin is the Live Music Capital of the World,” said Jacqueline Yaft, chief executive officer of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. “Typically, we have 31 live performances across 7 stages in our terminal. Live music and supporting our local artists is who AUS is, even during the difficult times.”

In addition to the performances, viewers will hear from leadership at the airports about travel and what they’re doing to make sure people stay stocked-up during the pandemic.

Here are the airports participating:

A rundown of the participating airports for the JetStream Music Festival (Austin-Bergstrom International Airport)

More information about the event is on their Facebook page.