ABIA passenger traffic doubles in June, continuing increase since April low

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport had a huge increase in passenger traffic from May to June, airport records show.

Compared year-over-year in June, it’s still down significantly — nearly 82% compared to June 2019 — but ABIA’s 291,578 passengers in June 2020 is more than double of May’s 130,286 passengers. Since April, passenger traffic at the airport has increased six times over from 47,781 to the official June number. July numbers aren’t yet available.

A line graph showing passenger traffic through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport from January 2012 to present. (KXAN graph)

Airport traffic still has a long way to go before it gets back to “normal,” however. Before the pandemic started in March, passengers traffic numbers at the airport for February were around 1.2 million.

From January to June, airport passenger traffic totaled almost 3.7 million, a 55% decrease from the same time in 2019.

As far as air cargo is concerned, year-over-year totals were up from June 2019. ABIA had over 17.4 million pounds of cargo go through it, an increase of about 5 million pounds from May’s tally.