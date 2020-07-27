ABIA passenger, cargo loads in deep decline from same time last year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc on travel through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Passenger and cargo statistics for May 2020 show that, compared to May 2019, passenger travel is down 91.5%. A total of 130,286 passengers went through the airport in May, with Spirit Airlines taking the biggest hit, only booking 1,732 passengers in a 97.8% drop year-over-year.

Travel on JetBlue was down 96.1%, United was down 95.4% and Delta was down 94% this May, as well.

The airport says 49% fewer passengers passed through the airport from January to May 2020, compared to January to May 2019.

There is a month-to-month upward trend, however. May’s passenger load was 2.7 times higher than that of April 2020. In April, the airport had just 47,781 passengers and was down 96.6% year-over-year.

The airport has yet to release official traffic statistics for June, but online records show there was a jump from May, also. About 290,000 people passed through ABIA in June, records say.

Cargo through the airport was down 12.4% year-over-year, officials said. International cargo dropped 92.9% with just over 93,000 pounds this May. Shipping companies United Parcel Service and Federal Express suffered big drops, but FedEx dropped just 4.9% and carried more than 7.6 million pounds through the airport. UPS’ cargo dropped 27.6%, carrying 2.3 million pounds.

From the beginning of the year, Air Services transferred about 3.3 million pounds of mail, down 29% from the same time block last year.