ABIA celebrates 20 years of flights

Austin

by: Russell Falcon, Robert Hadlock

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, when it replaced Robert Mueller Airport in east Austin.

The Mueller Airport — which was eventually transformed into the Mueller Development — went out with one last departing flight, which landed at the brand new ABIA.

The event was attended by several local leaders who helped the project become a reality. The guests included Jake Pickle, who represented Austin in Congress for 31 years.

ABIA features a runway named after Pickle, who died in 2005. Its longer runway is named in honor of President Lyndon Johnson.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Don't Miss