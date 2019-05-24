ABIA celebrates 20 years of flights

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, when it replaced Robert Mueller Airport in east Austin.

The Mueller Airport — which was eventually transformed into the Mueller Development — went out with one last departing flight, which landed at the brand new ABIA.

The event was attended by several local leaders who helped the project become a reality. The guests included Jake Pickle, who represented Austin in Congress for 31 years.

ABIA features a runway named after Pickle, who died in 2005. Its longer runway is named in honor of President Lyndon Johnson.