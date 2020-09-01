ABIA awarded $11.7 million from federal government to improve terminal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is getting more than $11 million from the federal government to improve its terminal.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao and the Trump administration granted more than $1.2 billion to airports around the country through Federal Aviation Administration grants to improve terminals.

ABIA’s share is $11.7 million. It is the second-largest grant awarded to an airport in Texas. Fort Worth Alliance airport received the largest grant of $15.8 million for noise mitigation and to extend its taxiway.

In all, 405 airports in all 50 states, plus six U.S. territories, received grants. Here’s a list of all the Texas airports that received grants, and what they’ll be used for:

$15,820,401 for Fort Worth Alliance Airport for noise mitigation and to extend a taxiway.

$11,681,493 for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for terminal building improvements.

$8,846,317 for Corpus Christi International Airport to rehabilitate an apron and acquire an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle.

$8,507,134 for Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport to reconstruct an apron.

$7,469,394 for Rick Husband Amarillo Airport for taxiway construction and improvement.

$2,631,815 for Waco Regional Airport for terminal building improvements.

$2,598,216 for San Antonio International Airport for updates to the airport master plan or study.

$1,155,555 for Easterwood Field in College Station for airport improvements.

$985,881 for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport for airport infrastructure, VALE Infrastructure, and a zero emissions vehicle.

$865,543 for East Texas Regional Airport in Longview for runway rehabilitation.

$766,666 for Robert Gray Army Airfield in Kileen for terminal building improvements.

$666,666 for Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston for the sealing of surfaces and joints.

$16,607,558 for the Texas non-primary airports in the state block grant program.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said.