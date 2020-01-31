‘Abducted’ special about Heidi Broussard case airing on Dateline NBC Friday night

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dateline NBC photo

NBC News’ Andrea Canning speaks with Heidi Broussard’s friend, Rebekah Guillory. (NBC News photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dateline NBC will air “Abducted,” a one-hour special on the Heidi Broussard case, at 9 p.m. Friday, the network announced Thursday.

The program includes interviews from Broussard’s family and friends, as well as FBI special agent in charge Christopher Combs and other people around the case. It comes days after Megan Fieramusca, long-time friend of Broussard, was charged with capital murder in the case.

KXAN’s Jacqui Powell has been covering the case since it broke in December, and has an interview as part of the program.

Here’s a teaser of the full show:

Dateline NBC, hosted by Lester Holt, is in its 28th season.

