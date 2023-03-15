AUSTIN (KXAN) — A long-standing Austin tradition is returning to Zilker Park this spring for its 95th year.

ABC Kite Fest will take place on Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The free event will have activities for all ages, including kite contests, kite making and music concerts for children.

The KXAN First Warning Weather team will be there, and attendees could also get their hands on some KXAN kites while supplies last.

The festival was founded in 1929 by The Exchange Club of Austin with the goal “to foster creativity among children,” according to its website.

Proceeds from ABC Kite Fest go toward Communities in Schools of Central Texas and the Moss Pieratt Foundation.

Learn more about the event online.