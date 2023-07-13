AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered an additional 30 Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to Austin, according to a spokesperson with DPS.

The order comes one day after the City of Austin said it would be suspending the partnership between the Austin Police Department and DPS.

The additional troopers would bring the total number to 130, not including the troopers that work the Capitol.

DPS said overall, there would be 80 of the original troopers that began patrolling at the beginning of the partnership, the 20 Criminal Investigations Division officers that were also deployed as part of the partnership, and now the new 30 troopers.

The partnership ending

State troopers will continue policing the streets of Austin just now without oversight from the Austin Police Department.

“DPS was patrolling before there was a partnership. DPS has statewide jurisdiction,” said Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. “APD was in charge to make sure we were getting the sort of partnership coverage that we’ve wanted.”

That coverage included focusing on areas with more traffic crashes and more violent crime.

Mayor Watson said different incidents led to the partnership ending. One of them was a recent DPS traffic stop. A trooper drew his weapon during a traffic stop where a child was in the passenger seat.

APD Chief of Police Joseph Chacon also released a statement about the partnership’s suspension.

“Our partnership with DPS showed a positive trend in decreasing crime, responding to calls, and keeping our community and law enforcement personnel safe,” Chacon said. “While I am disappointed by the suspension of the partnership it is important that we as a community all work together to provide a City that is safe for all residents and officers.”

Former police officer and Executive Director of the Texas Municipal Police Association Kevin Lawrence said law enforcement acted reasonably.

“They have no way of knowing if that, you know, this is an attempt to evade officers. The passenger door opens first, and somebody starts to get out,” Lawrence said. “The officers rightfully say ‘stay in the vehicle.'”

By the city ending this partnership, Lawrence said it was letting go of any supervision they had with DPS.

“As long as the agreement is in place, they at least have some measure of influence over what DPS is doing, at least they’re working together on strategy,” Lawrence said. “If they tell DPS, we don’t want to work with you anymore. DPS will do it on their own.”

Watson told KXAN Wednesday he does not anticipate a partnership in the future. Moving forward, state troopers will continue making stops without APD.

“This is their jurisdiction. They will continue I’m sure to provide the service, the way they were before, maybe differently based upon things that they have learned during the course of this,” Watson said.

APD staffing shortage

One of the main reasons this partnership started was to help with APD’s staffing shortage.

Watson said they want to get back to contract negotiations with the police union.

The Austin Police Association President Thomas Villarreal told KXAN he agreed a long-term contract is key to hiring the hundreds of officers needed.

“I am going to continue to advocate on behalf of the men and women who show up, each and every day, to keep this City and its’ citizens safe,” Villarreal said.