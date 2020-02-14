Aaron Franklin cooking up plans for new East Austin restaurant

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Signs are pointing to another new restaurant for famed Austin pitmaster Aaron Franklin.

Eater Austin reports the James Beard Award-winning chef, known as the man behind Franklin Barbecue, plans to open an East Austin bar and sandwich shop with James Moody, the owner of concert venue Mohawk and a co-founder of Guerilla Suit, an Austin-based creative studio and design agency.

The Austin American-Statesman later confirmed in an interview with Franklin, adding that Tenaya Hills, design director of hospitality company Bunkhouse Group, is also involved. Matthew Odam of the Statesman also dove into the history of the building, reporting that it dates back to the late 1800s.

