Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 4, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Animal Center is requesting the public’s help after 20 large dogs were relocated to the shelter following a seizure from another location.

AAC is requesting foster volunteers to help care for medium and large dogs for at least a month to help relieve space concerns at the shelter. Outside of fostering, adoption fees are currently $25 for all AAC animals as part of the “Empty the Shelters” national adoption event.

Adoption fees for any dogs staying in a crate will be waived, AAC officials said in a release.

“This sudden influx highlights the crisis we’ve been facing regarding space,” Chief Animal Services Officer Don Bland said in the release. “This morning [Wednesday] we started our day with 344 medium/large dogs, and our capacity is 272. We have 33 dogs living in crates and dozens more in non-public kennels that are traditionally saved for situations like this. We have nowhere to place incoming dogs.”

AAC is located at 7201 Levander Loop and is open through adoptions Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those interested in applying to become a foster can apply online.

Area rescue partners who can help assist with housing medium and large dogs are asked to email animal.rescue@austintexas.gov.