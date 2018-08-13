A young girl killed in crash helps save other lives

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A necklace part of the Kendra Scott Fall collection honors the memory of a young girl. It’s Y-shaped and named the “Bethany.“

“When we heard their story we knew that there was something that we wanted to do extra special for this amazing family,” said Sheena Wilde, Director of philanthropy for Kendra Scott.

Bethany Bertling, 6, was killed in a car crash on Father’s Day in 2016 near Seguin.

“It reminds me so much of her,” Bethany’s mom Jennifer Bertling said. “Just to hold her dear to my heart, close to my heart, every day remember her with that necklace.”

In one day, the family lost their daughter, her grandmother and another child who was a family friend. Their two young sons barely survived. They were about 500 yards from the house at the time of the crash.

“We were getting ready to go to church my mom had picked up the kids to take them to Sunday school,” Bethany’s father Blake Bertling said. “She had crossed over the railroad tracks and stopped at a stop sign and a man was coming in a one-ton truck —he fell asleep — come off the road and she was stopped and he T-bones her on the side of the car.”

Blake Bertling says his two sons were taken by helicopter to Dell Children’s Medical Center. He says the trauma doctors and nurses saved their lives.

Kendra Scott donated 20 percent of proceeds after the necklace launch recently to the trauma department.

“The trauma department will use those particular funds to continue the education, the research and the clinical care of the next generation,” explained Chris Born, President of Dell Children’s Medical Center.

A spokesperson with the hospital also added, “Funds raised through this initiative will allow Dell Children’s to maintain as the only Pediatric Level 1 Trauma Center in Austin and Central Texas. Dell Children’s is the only Pediatric Level I Trauma Center in Central Texas and one of five in Texas.”

Knowing their little girl is helping countless other kids is what keeps the Bertling family going. Bethany’s family has also started a foundation in honor of everyone killed in that crash. The money will go towards scholarships for students going into the medical field.