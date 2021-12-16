‘A wonderful life’: Texas magicians bring craft to senior living community

Scott and Judy Hollingsworth, new residents at the Ledgestone Senior Living Community in Austin, brought along their magical flair for fellow residents. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For newly-minted Austin resident Scott Hollingsworth, he’s got a few tricks up his sleeves for new neighbors at his senior living community.

Hollingsworth and his wife, Judy, are both lifelong, career magicians. Since he was a child, Scott has been fascinated by the wonder of magic and its ability to captivate audiences.

With tens of thousands of shows under his belt, he’s performed as locally as Houston’s Magic Island dinner theater to as far off as Magic Castle in Hollywood. Now, he’s bringing decades’ worth of practice to their new home at Ledgestone Senior Living Community, with a handful of shows planned for residents this holiday season.

“Magic is a performing art. It’s the only entertainment that deals with the mind,” Scott said. “Everything else such as music, dance, ballet, plays, all deal with emotions from the heart. But magic deals with the mind.”

Scott was first introduced to the world of magic when he was seven years old and saw a magician perform at a school event around Christmas. After that introduction and receiving his first kit, the rest, as they say, is history.

“Thanks to a teacher who showed me a magic book in the library, it piqued my interest,” he said. “And I’ve been into the books ever since.”

Judy and Scott met in 2007 and married in 2011. Their love was, literally, a magical affair: She had owned a magic shop along with her former husband before his death in 2004, and she’d performed as an illusionist as part of her own career.

For decades, the two have been prominent figures in Houston’s magic scene. Scott served as resident magician and entertainment director at Magic Island in Houston for 27 years.

Now, the two have relocated to Ledgestone and are immersing themselves in Austin’s magic community. The magic industry has changed over the decades, Scott said. Gone are the days where constructed stages and dedicated programming to magicians were commonplace.

Lately, his career has pivoted more toward private parties and corporate events. In Austin, he said he’s noted an increase in street performers, or individuals performing close-up tricks without the glitz of props or stages.

Scott and Judy Hollingsworth, new residents at the Ledgestone Senior Living Community in Austin, brought along their magical flair for fellow residents. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

But what hasn’t changed in his lifelong dabbles in magic is the way it continues to captivate audiences, new and old alike.

“It is about you performing for other people and making them happier and creating that wonder in their life,” he said.

Magic, Scott said, is a lot like age: It’s all mental. He said he anticipates retiring in the next two years, at the age of 85.

But when your life’s career has centered around magic and wonder? You don’t work a day, he said.

“It’s a wonderful life,” Judy said. “You spend your whole life going to parties and making people have fun.”