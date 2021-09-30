A timeline of Austin’s police chief nomination; many questions from council members remain before vote

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The six-month-long process to find Austin Police Department’s new chief comes to a head on Thursday.

Austin City Council members are set to vote whether or not to appoint Joseph Chacon as Austin’s Police Chief.

The vote follows several public forums, community surveys and meet-and-greet with candidates, including Chacon, but Thursday morning, council member Greg Casar released more than a dozen questions he still has for the nominee and plans to ask during Thursday’s city council meeting.

Questions cover crime and reform, victim services, sexual assault, staffing, collaboration with prosecutors, internal affairs, use of force and other police tactics and more.

Casar’s office tells KXAN that through the hiring process, the only time city council members were able to speak with police chief candidates was during the final meet-and-greet in August.

Multiple council members also tell KXAN the vote could be postponed to allow elected officials more time to vet Chacon.

How we got here

March: City Manager Spencer Cronk announces Joseph Chacon as new interim chief after Brian Manley’s retirement.

The city also released a survey asking Austinites to identify what kind of skills, characteristics and background they want to see in their next police chief. The city says they used those responses to create the criteria for the position.

April: The city says City Manager Spencer Cronk sought more feedback from community groups, “including five online community input meetings and constituent calls from the City’s 311 service. ”

May: The first of several virtual community meetings for citizens.

June: The city begins reviewing resumes. A total of 45 applied.

August: Chacon is one of three finalists for the position— the other two from Dallas and Los Angeles. Two public meet-and-greets followed that month. Casar’s office says they were able to interview candidates for the first and only time on Aug. 20.

September: On Sept. 22, Cronk announced his selection of Chacon as permanent chief, pending city council approval.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.