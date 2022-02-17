A run to remember: Austin running staple to finish her 1st marathon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The journey into running for Austin residents Sandy and Kayleigh Williamson started as many others do, out of a desire to ditch some bad habits and get healthier.

But the motivation also came from a personal place: In 2012, Sandy’s mother had her second stroke. Both Sandy and Kayleigh struggled with their weight, weighing more than 200 pounds and dealing with a litany of health issues. For Kayleigh, her autoimmune conditions and weight posed even greater challenges for her as someone with Down syndrome.

Since 2017, the Williamsons have been a staple at the Austin Half Marathon, with Kayleigh a bit of a local icon herself courtesy her finish line victory dances and slew of cheerleaders coming out for support. This year, she’s ready to bring a little extra pizzazz to that victory lap, as she gears up to run the Austin Marathon for the first time — in memory of her grandma, who passed away due to Alzheimer’s last year.

Sandy ran her first full marathon in 2014 and was left saying “never again.” But when Kayleigh came to her with the desire to tackle this challenge, Sandy promised to be alongside her, each step of the way.

“She wanted to do [the full marathon] for her grandma,” Sandy said. “I understand that motivation. And so I obviously — I don’t want Kayleigh to feel like she’s out there and she doesn’t have the support of her mother. I’m going to do every step she does.”

But working up to a half or full marathon doesn’t happen overnight. It started with putting one foot in front of another, building up routines and slowly increasing mileage.

For people with Down syndrome, their body composition is different than someone without the cognitive condition. Specifically, her muscle tone doesn’t develop in the same ways other runners’ might, Sandy said.

“I remember the first couple of races, where she would just, the more I would try to press her to go faster to keep up the pace, the slower she would become,” Sandy said. “For me, it was letting go of worrying about what everybody thought and just letting her pace be her pace.”

Those habitual practices have paid off in dividends for Kayleigh, whose autoimmune conditions are currently in remission. She sleeps more restfully at night, her weight is in control and Sandy said she hops on the treadmill for her training runs without hesitation, just eagerness.

When Kayleigh completed that first Austin Half Marathon in 2017, she made her way down the finish line shoot six-and-a-half hours later, with a slight limp. But as Sandy and Kayleigh navigated that course together, Kayleigh refused to stop.

Seeing her daughter follow her down that shoot and cross the finish line, Sandy said she was overwhelmed by the respect and pride she felt for her daughter, who could overcome any obstacle placed in front of her.

“In the back of your mind, you tell yourself, ‘okay, she can do it,'” Sandy said. “But to see what she pushed through to get there? That finish line was a sign of pride, but it was also a sign of new respect for Kayleigh as a grown woman.”

Kayleigh said she has many favorite moments that stand out from the countless races — 15 of them half marathons, but who’s counting? — and finishes.

She loves her victory dances and the glorious feeling of taking off her hat and shaking out her ponytail. The moment when her friend William, always her cheerleader, places her medal around her neck.

But there’s one moment that she craves each and every race, and one that will guide her to the finish line after 26.2 miles this Sunday.

“I see my mom at the finish line,” Kayleigh said, “and then my mom always told me — she would start crying, and she always told me: ‘I am so proud of you.'”