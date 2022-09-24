AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin’s opened an exhibit Friday at the Visual Arts Center that showcases 10 Brazilian visual artists who engage with Brazil’s political and cultural history through their work.

The art in the exhibit, called Social Fabric: Art and Activism in Contemporary Brazil, reflects a long-standing history of what the artists call oppressive power structures in their country. The curators of the display hope the artwork sparks conversations.

“There is this transnational residence, and I think that in the American context, we can absolutely relate to these kinds of histories,” said MacKenzie Stevens, one of the curators of the show and Director of the Visual Arts Center.

The exhibit will stay open through March 2023 before it heads to Brazil, where it will be on view at the Museu de Arte Contemporânea da Universidade de São Paulo for the rest of the year.